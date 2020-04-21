Mark Brown is a 59-year-old man who was in great health - and ran for miles each day, even in the rain - until he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We are asking for prayers at this time. Our hope in sharing his story is to help others realize how serious this virus is. My daddy is in excellent health - no chronic conditions, no unhealthy habits, no past illnesses. He ran three miles daily up until his symptoms started,” said his daughter Kelly Brown Godfrey. “COVID-19 can attack anyone and I hope to encourage our community to follow the social distancing recommendations and if you have to be out, please keep your distance and wash your hands.”
Mark Brown attended a funeral in south Georgia March 26 and his symptoms started March 29. Several others who attended the funeral also tested positive. He ended up in the hospital April 9 due to low oxygen levels and was isolated from family as he fights the dreaded disease. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator in ICU on April 16. He has no underlying health conditions.
“We saw a little improvement the past few days but this virus has taken everything out of him and he could not stabilize his breathing last night. God is in control. He hears our prayers and I truly believe healing will come,” said his daughter Ashley Moore. “For those of you who don’t know my dad I’d like to tell you a little about him. He has always told me that at the end of the day everyone is just trying to survive and do what they think is best for themselves and their families. And truly that is what everyone is trying to do so the next time your white knuckling the steering wheel cause gramps is on his Sunday drive just remember he is only trying to survive just like you are. He is a US Navy veteran, taking after his dad. He diligently takes care of his mom and used to visit her at least 4-5 times a week. He loves hanging out with his family and playing with his two grandkids and has told me recently he is ready for another. So now when your thinking or praying for him you kinda know a little about him. He is the best daddy and grandpa and husband and son in the world though and we can’t wait to see him and talk to him again.”