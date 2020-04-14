Digital library card offered to local, state residents

Starting this week, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will offer residents throughout Pike County, and the state of Georgia, the opportunity to sign up for a free library card that will allow temporary access to digital materials through June 1. This card will allow patrons access to thousands of e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines that can be read on any device at any time.
Any Georgia residents that are 18 and older can call the library and request a digital use account at no cost. Upon the re-opening of the library, any residents that are issued a temporary card can visit the library and have a permanent account set up to use the library’s physical and digital collections.
Patrons that may already have an existing account that is expired or has excessive fines are also eligible to receive a temporary digital access library card.
Should the library remain closed to the public beyond June 1, patron accounts will be adjusted to reflect the closure.
“These digital library cards can make a huge impact in Pike County. With these cards, residents all across the county can now have access to unlimited reading material and learning tools regardless of any outstanding fines or expired accounts,” said assistant branch manager Alyssa Williams.
Although the library building is physically closed to the public, the staff members are reporting and available to assist in any matters that can be handled by phone Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register for a digital use card, call the library at 770-567-2014 with your driver’s license in hand.