Blake Dunn serving aboard USNS Comfort

Pike theater students have ties to a U.S. Navy officer who is serving aboard the USNS Comfort, a Naval hospital ship that is providing relief to overcrowded medical facilities in New York City. Blake Dunn, a 2012 graduate of Griffin High School, was active with the Camelot Theatre and met many local students there but he also directed music for Pike County High School’s production of The Addams Family in 2017, helped cast and directed music for All Shook Up in 2018, Into the Woods in 2019 and even started helping with Legally Blonde The Musical before joining the U.S. Navy.
Blake is now aboard the USNS Comfort which is docked in New York City for the first time since the U.S. Navy provided medical support after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The floating hospital has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms and has been deployed all around the world over the past four decades.
“If any of my elementary teacher friends or new homeschool teacher friends are looking for a cool assignment, one of my nurse friends, Blake Dunn, is on the USNS Comfort, the Navy hospital ship that is providing relief to New York. Cards and letters of support would be awesome! I’m sure he would share some with his colleagues,” said PCHS teacher and theater director Lori Bush.
His address is ENS. Blake Dunn, USNS Comfort, UNIT 100362 BOX 3128, FPO AE 09566.
“I met Blake when he was still in high school through my involvement with Camelot Theatre in Griffin in 2011. He went to Griffin High school and graduated in 2012. He has always been involved in musical theatre and studied it in college for a year, but then switched to nursing at Clayton State. Throughout nursing school he volunteered his time directing music for our productions at Camelot. There, he got to know many of the students from Pike who were also involved in Camelot,” said Lori. “Music direction involves studying and learning the sheet music for a musical, breaking down the harmonies, tempos, and parts and teaching those to 40-50 students who all have varying levels of experience with music. It’s a crucial part of creating a musical, and as I am trained in acting and I am not a fluent reader of music, it is a job that I would not be able to do. He attended all our auditions and helped cast the shows, ran hours and hours of music rehearsals, and would be there every night that he could during tech week and shows, driving all the way from Clayton State just to help us. I don’t know how he did it all! After college, he moved to Atlanta and worked at Piedmont. He was still willing to drive down at least once a week, often more, and be involved in all our musicals at Camelot and at Pike. In October 2019 he left for basic training, and was deployed in February to NYC. Even though he has a true talent and passion for teaching music, his calling is being a nurse. He is extremely patient and has the biggest heart of anyone I know. As a theatre person, of course he loves New York, and I’m sure he has a great compassion for helping the people there.”