/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Nearly 14,000 absentee applications have been mailed to Pike residents.

Election delayed again; set for June 9

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 14. 2020
Issues with keeping voters and poll workers safe during pandemic conditions forced Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to postpone the general, non-partisan and presidential primaries which had been set for May 19. Those votes will now take place on June 9. The presidential primary had already been delayed once from its original date of March 24 to May 19 due to COVID-19.

Nearly 14,000 absentee applications have been mailed to local residents, according to Pike election supervisor Lynn Vickers.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter