Issues with keeping voters and poll workers safe during pandemic conditions forced Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to postpone the general, non-partisan and presidential primaries which had been set for May 19. Those votes will now take place on June 9. The presidential primary had already been delayed once from its original date of March 24 to May 19 due to COVID-19.
Nearly 14,000 absentee applications have been mailed to local residents, according to Pike election supervisor Lynn Vickers.
Election delayed again; set for June 9
