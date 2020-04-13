Governor Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency following severe storm damage across Georgia. Areas of Upson County were particularly hard hit with one home ending up in the middle of a highway.
As of early Monday morning, 177,000 Georgians were without power. Overnight, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state.
Around 3 a.m. on April 13, a tornado touched down in between the cities of Thomaston and The Rock, near the Yatesville area, blowing this home from where it once stood into the middle of Highway 74 near Trinity Road. The Upson County sheriff confirmed that no one was in the home when the tornado hit. Highway 74 was shut down from mile post 14 to 26 as crews worked to clear the roadway of trees and other debris from the storm.
Governor issues state of emergency after overnight storms, tornados
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks