Around 3 a.m. on April 13, a tornado touched down in between the cities of Thomaston and The Rock, near the Yatesville area, blowing this home from where it once stood into the middle of Highway 74 near Trinity Road. The Upson County sheriff confirmed that no one was in the home when the tornado hit. Highway 74 was shut down from mile post 14 to 26 as crews worked to clear the roadway of trees and other debris from the storm.

Governor issues state of emergency after overnight storms, tornados

Rachel McDaniel
Monday, April 13. 2020
Governor Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency following severe storm damage across Georgia. Areas of Upson County were particularly hard hit with one home ending up in the middle of a highway.
As of early Monday morning, 177,000 Georgians were without power. Overnight, there were 40 tornado warnings issued across the state.

“We are praying for those who lost loved ones overnight and the families dealing with severe storm damage. In coordination with private-sector partners, multiple state agencies - including the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and Georgia Forestry Commission - are working hard to restore power, clear debris, and provide necessary assistance to families across the state,” said Governor Kemp. “This morning, I also spoke with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, and I greatly appreciate his offer of federal assistance as we work to rebuild and recover from these storms.”

The storms produced several tornadoes, and brought more damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. The confirmed tornadoes were reported in Thomaston, South Fulton, Putnam and Chattooga counties. But crews are assessing if others touched down.
