Anthony Everitte

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, April 13. 2020
Anthony Frank Everitte, age 43, of Meansville, passed away April 12, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice.  Anthony was a 1995 graduate of Pike County High School.  He worked for Everitte Enterprises in the house moving and welding business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and floating the river.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Henry Franklin “Frank” Everitte, his MeMe Nellie Fleming, and his uncle Bobby Walker.
 
He is survived by his daughter: Ashton Grace Everitte of Pike County, mother: Sheila Everitte of Meansville; brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Stephanie Everitte of Molena; nephews: Cooper and Carsyn Everitte; aunts and uncles: Brenda Walker of Brandon, FL, Richard and Debbie Fleming of Meansville, Keith and Linda Fleming of Hiawassee, Robert and Candice Fleming of Myrtle Beach, SC; and many friends.
 
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
