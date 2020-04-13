Rev. Marvin L. Cochran, Sr.

Rev. Marvin Louis Cochran, Sr., age 92, of Meansville, passed away April 10, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 3, 1927, son of the late John Cleveland Cochran and Lela Ward Cochran. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mercer University in Macon where he also played baseball, and a Master of Divinity in 1955 from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Rev. Cochran was a Southern Baptist Minister, serving churches in Georgia and Tennessee. He also served as a Trustee for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and vegetable gardening. He was a people person and a jokester who loved to make everyone laugh. Preacher Cochran was a man of faith and prayer. He loved church, especially children. They called him the “church granddaddy.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Gwen Cochran; children and their spouses: Beth and Dan Warzon of Lawrenceville, Donna and Murphy Peele of Lexington, SC, Delia Cochran of Tucker and Marvin Jr. and Lisa Cochran of Shiloh; grandchildren and their spouses: Whitney and Matt Johnson, Leah and Andy Hall, Daniel and Rachel Warzon, Chad Louis and Kristen Cochran, Amy and Ross Donohue, Benjamin and Lyndsey Peele; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Tanner and Grant Johnson, Drew and Alaina Hall, Olivia Warzon, Hudson Cochran, with two more on the way; sisters: Bert Clark of Clearwater, FL and Runelle Stainkin of Carrollton; many nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
The family would like to thank Joe Wiley, Nicholas Wiley, Bart Brock, Homestead Hospice, and Encompass Home Health for the wonderful care they gave to Rev. Cochran.
A family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meansville Baptist Church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.