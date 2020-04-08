A strike team comprised of officers from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshal's Service captured alleged killer Cody Brice Matthews at a home in Williamson, Ga. Wednesday afternoon.
Autumn Finlay was found safe. There is no word yet on charges against her. She had been described originally as a hostage and later as an accomplice.
Matthews was en route to the Butts County jail. "He will face justice in the senseless murder of Ryan Ray. I want to commend my staff and all agencies involved in bringing this coward to justice," Butts sheriff Gary Long said.
There was no immediate indication if the owners of the Williamson home where Matthews was located face charges for aiding him.
Photos from the apprehension (Butts County SO)
Murder suspect captured in Williamson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks