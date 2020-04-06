Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order to close certain businesses and require residents and visitors in Georgia to stay in their homes as much as possible until Monday, April 13. Pike is now up to 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Families are asked to stay at home and limit social interaction. Residents are asked to leave home only to obtain necessary supplies for their households and if they are engaging in outdoor exercise activities as long as there are at least six feet between people who do not live in the household.
“The citizens of Pike are good, reasonable people, and I trust that we all understand the intent of the order. If we all shelter in place for this period of time, I do believe it will make a difference,” said county manager Ron Alexander. “As such, I would advise our citizens to please comply with the directives set forth in the order, and remain strong during these troubled times.”
Local governments are not allowed to have more than 10 people in a single location unless there are six feet between each person at all times. Many local meetings have been canceled or postponed. The April 8 commission meeting is canceled. Other April meetings that are canceled include the Concord, Meansville, Molena and Williamson council meetings, the Agribusiness Authority, board of appeals, BOE, library board, planning commission, Water Authority, DDA and board of election meetings.
Businesses the must cease in-person operations include bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness center, bowling allies, theaters, live performance venues, amusement parks, dine-in restaurants (unless they allow take-out, delivery or curbside pick-up, tattoo parlors, beauty shops, estheticians and massage therapists, among others.
Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden activated and deployed more than 100 guardsmen to long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases to implement infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate exposure among vulnerable residents.
“Georgia’s top priority is increasing healthcare capacity to protect vulnerable Georgians, especially those residing in long-term care facilities,” said Governor Kemp. “If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks.”