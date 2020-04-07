/Unitedbank
This artist rendering shows what the VA Clinic in Pike County should look like when it is completed in fall of 2021. The 49,300 square foot facility will provide veterans with primary care, mental health and specialty care.

VA Clinic to be under construction this year

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 7. 2020
The new VA Clinic in Pike County is one step closer to reality as the 11.06 acres on Highway 19 north was recently purchased. Molasky Group DBA Pike VA, LLC is the developer and construction should begin in the second quarter of 2020.

“More than 50,000 veterans will be able to receive medical treatment at this Center,” said Butch Armistead who represented the seller through Murray Company Realtors. “The VA Center will employ more than 115 employees with a payroll of $8 million per year. As you know, that payroll will turn five times in our local economy to generate more than $40 million per year as the employees buying homes, cars, restaurants, groceries, etc.”

The VA Center should open the third quarter of 2021 and will be located about 150 yards north of the Zebulon city limit markers.

“In my opinion, the site was selected because of easy access to the site for veterans traveling to receive medical assistance,” said Armistead. “Pike County was selected after a very thorough study by the Veterans Administration to pinpoint a location where more than 50,000 veterans can be serviced by driving less than an hour to the destination. There is a very large veterans population in Middle Georgia. This facility will create careers for our community for the foreseeable future over the next 50 years.”
