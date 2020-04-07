At left, school employees were recently provided with medical masks by a local family looking for a way to help others. Pictured are (l-r) superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan, finance director Debbie Woerner, technology director Richard Hendrix, Pike County assistant principal Allison Peabody and Houbin Fang who donated the school 400 masks on behalf of his family. At right, Karen Brentlinger is using her sewing skills to provide masks for those in the medical field and others in the community.
Fighting COVID-19 together
