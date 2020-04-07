/Unitedbank
At left, school employees were recently provided with medical masks by a local family looking for a way to help others. Pictured are (l-r) superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan, finance director Debbie Woerner, technology director Richard Hendrix, Pike County assistant principal Allison Peabody and Houbin Fang who donated the school 400 masks on behalf of his family. At right, Karen Brentlinger is using her sewing skills to provide masks for those in the medical field and others in the community.

Fighting COVID-19 together

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in COVID-19 Monitor
Tuesday, April 7. 2020
As usual, Pike County citizens are working together to battle the county’s - and world’s - newest obstacle, COVID-19. One local family decided to purchase some of the last available medical face masks and distribute them to local law enforcement officers and school employees. Houbin Fang said he and his wife Qi Zhou purchased 500 masks and his children even donated their allowance money to help as part of a home-based project to help others. He said his son, TongTong Liu, and daughter, Naja Zhou, were both excited to find a way to help others. The masks were donated to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County school system.

