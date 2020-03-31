We are here for you!

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know that the Pike County Journal Reporter is here for you - and with you.
Whatever happens, whenever it happens, your newspaper will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis - from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.
And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis - the volunteers providing food for students and those who can’t leave their homes, the health workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick and even local citizens donating face masks for those who are in constant contact with the public.
Amidst the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those too.
We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.
Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. Together, across the decades, this newspaper and its readers have navigated horrific events - natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.
This challenge is greater than any of those, but, rest assured, we’ll be here for you. Pike County is a resilient and beautiful place where people come together to build and rebuild. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.
With so much changing in our worlds right now, it can be challenging to keep a positive attitude.
However, the challenges everyone is facing now is causing lots of people to band together and show support for each other.
If you see local citizens supporting each other in various ways or helping to brighten each other’s days, please share it with us via email at news@pikecountygeorgia.com or call to tell us about it at 770.567.3446.