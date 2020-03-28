/Unitedbank
Updated: Pike has two COVID-19 case

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Top Stories
Saturday, March 28. 2020
Updated: 16 hours ago
The Georgia Department of Public Health updated Pike to two cases on Sunday, March 29.


According to Pike EMA Jimmy Totten, Pike had its first confirmed case of Covid 19 March 28.

"We knew this day would happen, and we know we will have more citizens test positive for covid 19. My recommendations at this time, are that we continue following what the governor has laid out in his emergency declaration, we continue to make sure our citizens and organizations comply with this and that we continue to educate our citizens on how to stay safe during this time based on what the CDC and Public Health have instructed," said Totten.
