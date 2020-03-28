According to Pike EMA Jimmy Totten, Pike now has its first positive case of Covid 19.
"We knew this day would happen, and we know we will have more citizens test positive for covid 19. My recommendations at this time, are that we continue following what the governor has laid out in his emergency declaration, we continue to make sure our citizens and organizations comply with this and that we continue to educate our citizens on how to stay safe during this time based on what the CDC and Public Health have instructed," said Totten.
Pike has first COVID-19 case
