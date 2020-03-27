Resurfacing to start Monday at the Pike courthouse square

Crews with a project to resurface the asphalt on Highway 19/Georgia 3 in Upson, Pike and Spalding Counties will be starting the project at the Zebulon courthouse square area Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Two teams will be milling up the old asphalt and paving, working in both the northbound and southbound lanes simultaneously, and will also be at times extending into Jackson Street and Georgia 18/Barnesville Street/Concord Street.
A lane closure will be installed around each of the crews as they work. Signage will be posted in advance of the work zones, and signal flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists are urged to be alert to the lane closures and to be patient with the signal flaggers and any traffic that may back up. Drivers may wish to find an alternate route around the Zebulon courthouse square and are encouraged to call #511Georgia for assistance.
The entire project throughout the three counties should be complete by the end of fall, 2020.
“Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.” said GDOT’s Penny Brooks.