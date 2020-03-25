/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Pike schools to provide meals for all students

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in COVID-19 Monitor
Wednesday, March 25. 2020
Pike County schools announced that starting Monday, March 30, meals will be available to all students. An all-call will be made today, Wednesday, at 7 p.m. that will allow parents to 'opt-in' for food pick-up.

"This is necessary to ensure a sufficient number of meals are prepared," said the message issued by Pike County Schools.

Meals can be picked up at Pike elementary and middle schools starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday until further notice. If the students last name starts with the letter A-L, meals can be picked up at the elementary school. For students with names that start with the letters M-Z, meals can be picked up at Pike middle school.

The last home deliveries will be made March 25.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter