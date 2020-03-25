Pike County schools announced that starting Monday, March 30, meals will be available to all students. An all-call will be made today, Wednesday, at 7 p.m. that will allow parents to 'opt-in' for food pick-up.
"This is necessary to ensure a sufficient number of meals are prepared," said the message issued by Pike County Schools.
Meals can be picked up at Pike elementary and middle schools starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday until further notice. If the students last name starts with the letter A-L, meals can be picked up at the elementary school. For students with names that start with the letters M-Z, meals can be picked up at Pike middle school.
Pike schools to provide meals for all students
