According to District 4 Department of Public Health, the report that there were three cases confirmed here was an error.
"Yesterday, March 24, numbers were pulled for positive COVID-19 case counts incorrectly. There are 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in District 4. There will continue to be more positive cases with additional testing taking place. Confirmation of cases does not change public health recommendations for all residents. Please follow local shelter in place ordinances to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Hayla Folden prior to the noon updated at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
"According to federal and state health officials, people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to be tested. Additionally, most people who are mildly or moderately ill with “cold- like” symptoms do not need to be tested. The majority of people with COVID-19 can safely recover at home with self-isolation and symptomatic treatment. Diagnosis through laboratory testing does not change the care that they would receive. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 and should always consult their healthcare provider if they are sick," said Hayla Folden.
Health officials are asking everyone to stay at home and not to go out if they are sick. They encourage everyone to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued revised guidance on COVID-19 recovery. The most important step in containing COVID-19 is that people who are sick with mild respiratory symptoms – fever and cough – should stay home and isolate themselves from others for at least seven days after their symptoms began or 72 hours after their fever has resolved and symptoms have improved. If you have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, you must self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.
Correctly washing your hands and maintaining social distance by avoiding large gatherings and close contact with people who are sick are two of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Serving Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.
CONTACT:
Hayla Folden (706) 302-6707
All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:
• Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on
to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.