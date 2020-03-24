Pirates keep 'Old Wooden Racket'

PCHS boys and girls tennis teams each earned their first win of the year against Lamar County.
The girls won a decisive victory by defeating Lamar 5-0. Bella Holliday began the onslaught with an 8-3 win. Abibeth Axelberg followed up with an 8-1 win. The rest of the team continued to pour it on with wins by Camryn Brown 8-3, Audrey Brisendine and Kelsey Bates with an 8-1 win at number one doubles and Skylar Howell and Ansley Brisendine at number two doubles. JV wins were Layna Garrett and Alexis Barker 8-5 and Julianne Grubb and Julianna Dalton completing the sweep at 8-1.
The boys team won 3-2 with Sagan Patel leading the way with an 8-3 victory. Both doubles teams won to seal the hard-fought win. The number one doubles team - comprised of Davis Huber and Drew Bethune - won 8-2, followed by the two doubles team of Sam MacWilliams and Jason Richard won 8-4.
The combined boys and girls effort contributed to the retaining of the Old Wooden Racket. The racquet is up for grabs every year between the two schools. Pike has won the racket 11 of the 12 years.
The team followed up with a win against Spalding County. The boys won 3-2 with wins by Sagan Patel at 8-6, Drew Bethune and Davis Huber at 8-0 and Kaleb Benton and Sam MacWilliams at 8-0.
The girls also beat Spalding 3-2. The girls victory was lead by Camryn Brown 8-4, sisters Audrey and Ansley Brisendine winning 9-8 in a tiebreaker and Alexis Barker and Skylar Howell sealed the win with an 8-5 victory. Julianna Dalton and Kelsey Bates won their JV match at 8-2.