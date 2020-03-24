When ‘normal’ is lost, the show still goes on

Without a local news source, we all would be at the mercy of whichever biased news outlet wanders across the TV screen, internet or radio. So I thank you, Walter, Laura, Missy, Tasha, Nolan, Rachel and Jennifer – working from home is only feasible for an older lady like me. You may be at risk from someone who comes in the door, but you are there anyhow.
At the Pedrotti abode, we are keeping up with two of our children who are “temporarily” out of work, sheltering a grandchild who did not intend to get caught outside of Asheville when college closed, checking up on old folks we know, frequently contacting the truck driver daughter-in-law, monitoring email for messages from St. John Lutheran Church and Pastor Mary Armstrong-Reiner. Her latest notification is one member is hospitalized in Fayetteville with coronavirus.
Confinement is hard for me – I can get cabin-fever in less than two days. I marvel that Bob and Adrien can put up with my moods. It also has been difficult to keep up with Lamar Arts; cancelling the Members Meeting put us in a position to try some other way to inform and recruit members. That’s yet to be decided. But the board (and other members) and I are “hanging together” and talking regularly with each other. The Depot has not housed a big crowd since February 28; I would hope that any germs present then have long since departed.
As a longtime reporter, I chafe at not being able to attend to my “beat,” which is mainly school board, student news and Milner city council. There are many reasons why newspapers are important to a community – one of them is to be able to expose irregularities and questionable procedures within a governing body. Another reason – more important and a better one – is to be able to commend such boards and councils for adhering to the “highest and best practices” in their deliberations and decisions. A good reporter cannot depend on second- and third-hand “news” or rumors; thus the frustration of sporadic contact.
Above all, I am praying for the end of the pandemic, and the health and safety of all who are sick or about to be. After all, we are not in charge and cannot pretend that we are. God help us all – and please, love your neighbor.
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob Pedrotti.