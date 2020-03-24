Stewart Esary earns Golden Eagle award

Stewart Esary, president of the Pike Division of United Bank, was honored as the recipient of the Golden Eagle award presented by Kiwanis Club of Griffin and The Associates Group Insurance on March 12. He and his family have lived in Pike County for more than 17 years.
“Stewart was honored for his work in the community, and for setting the standard for others to follow by living his life by the Scout Oath and Law,” said Rebekah J. Florence, Ronotohachi Senior District executive.
Stewart grew up in Griffin as the son of Sid and Sara Lee Esary. He credits his parents for instilling a hard work ethic and being an example with volunteering their time and giving back to their community.
His first job was in middle school where he delivered newspapers to the residents of Brook Circle. His father was also involved in Rotary and the Salvation Army where he still serves. Stewart and his brothers, David and Michael, enjoyed playing soccer and all played for Griffin High School.
He was also involved with the youth group at First Presbyterian Church. Stewart earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Stewart Esary works for United Bank and is the President of the Pike Division. He joined United Bank in August, 2008 as an Assistant Vice President. Prior to joining United Bank, Stewart worked at Heritage Bank as the Mortgage Lending Manager. Stewart currently serves on the board of Coco’s Cupboard and is also the Treasurer of the Development Authority of Pike County. He is also the past president of Stepping Stones Educational Therapy Center in Griffin, GA. Stewart enjoys volunteering his time coaching baseball, basketball and soccer for the Pike County Recreation Department. Stewart and his wife, Allison, have lived in Pike County for over 17 years. They have three children Seeley, Carter and Katy. They are active members of Christ Chapel Community Church.
The Scout Oath states: On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.
The Scout Law states: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.