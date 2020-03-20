Mrs. Hilda Eugenia "Gene" Towery McCard age 95 died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Molena.
Mrs. McCard was born on August 19, 1924, in Opelika, AL to the late Martin Bulo and Eddie Frances Mitchell Towery. She was a member of Meansville Baptist Church and worked at Sherry Lynn as a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Melton Edison McCard who died in 1998, son, Lynn McCard.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Sue Lee of Thomaston, grandchildren, Daryl McCard and his wife Beth of Griffin, GA and Derek McCard and his wife Tara of Molena, GA, and great-grandchildren, Kayson, Addison, and Micah McCard.
Those desiring may make memorials to the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7327 Hwy 109, Molena, GA 30258.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requested NO scheduled visitation at the funeral home.