Mrs. Donna Jean Howard Worshum, age 59, of Concord, passed away March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in Thomaston, daughter of the late Donald Eugene Howard and Jeanette Bransford Howard. Donna graduated from R.E. Lee High School, attended Gordon College and then earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Tift College in Forsyth. Early in her career, Donna worked for Delta Airlines. In more recent years, she was a graduation coach for Pike County High School and worked for Fayette County Board of Education as a benefits specialist in the human resources department.
Donna was very devoted to her family, loved God and enjoyed being outdoors and around people. She adored and doted over her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband: Bill Worshum; daughters and sons-in-law: Ashton and Randy Craddock and Autumn and Josh Watson all of Concord; son: Chandler Worshum of Concord; grandchildren; Emma Grace Watson and Rhett James Watson; brother: Scott Howard of Stockbridge; and a second mom to her: Sandra Bransford of Thomaston.
The family will hold a private visitation. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held as soon as the Corona Virus situation subsides.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.