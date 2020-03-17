Coronavirus is scary but on the bright side people are coming together all across the world.
“When I was a child and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” said Mr. Rogers.
Many people in Pike County need help and so many of us in the community have the ability to help and want to help.
If you have a specific need during this time of crisis, post it here. If you have the ability to meet a need, do likewise. You can also submit needs or abilities to serve by e-mail to news@pikecountygeorgia.com or call us at 770-567-3446. We’re all in this together!
Staff, teachers and administrators worked together to put together around 1,200 breakfasts and lunches for students in Pike with free and reduced lunch. The food was delivered to the students by school bus drivers.
On the bright side: Who needs help? Who can help?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks