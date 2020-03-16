Mrs. Mary Virginia Coventry Cochran, age 92, of Meansville, passed away March 15, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Center in Thomaston. Mrs. Cochran was born in Meansville, daughter of the late Forman Coventry and Laura Gibson Coventry. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and sewing. She was a fabulous cook and loved flowers. She had been a faithful member of Pine Mt. Church of the Nazarene since 1962, where she taught Sunday School until two years ago.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her husband, Chancellor “Bubba” Cochran, her son, James “Keith” Cochran and her sister, Margaret Phelps.
She is survived by her granddaughters: Pamela Livingston, and Laura Caraway (Joey) all of Meansville; great-grandchildren: Curtis Livingston (Amber), Haley Jackson, Hunter Caraway (Kalyn), and Ezekial “Zeke” Jackson; great-great-grandson: Gunner Livingston; daughter-in-law: Marjorie Cochran of Meansville; sisters: Goldie Blount of Meansville and Martha Sandefur Williams of Concord; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 16, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2 p.m., in the Pine Mt. Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Eric Boomer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.