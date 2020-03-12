Schools shut down Friday, Opening Day for softball, baseball postponed

Pike County school announced Thursday afternoon that school would be closed Friday in order to clean in attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID19. Pike County Parks and Recreation also announced that due to USSSA sanctions, softball and baseball seasons will be postponed to March 28, meaning there will be no Opening Day parade on Saturday.
Announcement from school:
"In his press conference today, Gov. Kemp granted local school districts the option to close schools if they felt it was in the best interest of their community. This is uncharted territory for all of us and we are making every effort to meet the needs of our students and their families while also being mindful of the health concerns for all involved.
School is closed tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020. We will take tomorrow to thoroughly clean our schools and gather the information needed to make decisions about how we proceed moving forward. We understand that school closings create challenges for our families, but our first priority is the safety of our students and staff. We are grateful for your understanding and for your support."
Press release regarding recreational baseball and softball postponement:
The Pike County Parks & Recreation Authority Board of Directors has made the decision that the beginning of the 2020 baseball/softball season will be postponed until March 28 over concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak. The safety and well being of all our participants and their families is our first priority. Our hope is to hold all of the opening day activities on March 28. Effective tomorrow, March 13, all baseball & softball activities are suspended through March 22. At the earliest, activities will begin back on March 23. Coaches & Parents will be contacted on when activities can begin again. This is an ever changing situation and updates will be sent out as warranted. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work through this situation.