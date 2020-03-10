Final census job fairs planned

A few final 2020 Census Job Fair events will be held in Pike and Lamar County as hiring winds down and the Census work begins. The jobs pay $14.50 per hour plus mileage and applicants need to be 18 or older and have a photo ID at the the events. The job also offers paid training, flexible hours and weekly paychecks.
On Tuesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., a U.S. Census Job Fair will be held at the Milner Community Library at 159 Main Street in Milner. Call Lynne for more details at 917-302-4578.
On Wednesday, March 11, a job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A Novel Experience bookstore at 426 Thomaston Street in Zebulon. Call Lois for more details at 678-429-5238.
On Friday, March 13, a job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon. Call Melissa for more details at 404-956-6273.