Roads closed due to flooding

Several roads were closed in Pike County recently due to heavy rainfall but all of the roads - except Concord Road - have been reopened. According to the University of Georgia’s weather monitoring station in Williamson, a total of 26.91 inches of rain has fallen since Jan. 1. Last week alone, 3.74 inches of rain fell, resulting in many flooded roads in the county.
“As you know, we’ve had a lot of rain in just a couple of months and that amount of water on our unpaved surfaces is really taking its toll,” said county manager Ron Alexander. “Our crews are working as hard as they can to keep roads open and they are getting to work as soon as the rain stops. The rain has been taking a toll on workers as well as the maintenance budget. It’s been significant. Hopefully we will get some dry weather soon.”
Forecasts are calling for more rain in Pike County this week.
Roads that were closed last week but reopened by Friday include Milner Road, McKinley Road south of Highway 18, Hunter Road and Wiliamson-Zebulon Road.