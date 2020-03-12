/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Schools address coronavirus issue

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, March 12. 2020
The Pike school system and Georgia Military College Zebulon campus recently released information about maintaining a safe environment for students and staff as fears about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. Several cases have been confirmed in Georgia and 34 who could have been exposed to the virus were transferred from the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta to be tested and quarantined.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter