Traci Durham

Traci Lane Durham, age 53, of Williamson, passed away March 6, 2020. She grew up in Pike County, daughter of the late Daniel Harold Durham, Sr. and Jan Eileen Kerlin Durham. Traci was a 1984 graduate of Pike County High School. She attended Clayton State University and then Georgia State University, graduating in Respiratory Therapy. After several years she returned to school at Gordon State College, where she graduated in nursing in 2001. At the time of her death, she was an intensive care nurse at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital where she had worked for over 10 years. Traci was a loving, caring and generous person. Her patients were grateful for her dedication and kindness to them. She enjoyed her pets, stamp collecting and gardening. She also was known for spoiling other people’s children, leaving ridiculously large tips, and lighting up any room she entered.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Dan and Jennifer Durham of Milner; nephew: Daniel Forrest Durham; niece: Rebekah Jill Durham; aunts and uncles: Cary and Delores Kerlin of Greensboro, GA and Mike and Nancy Darden of Athens, AL; many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Yearwood and Pastor Cary Kerlin officiating.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Doctors Without Borders at www.doctorswithoutborders.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.