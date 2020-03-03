Local angler makes splash, heads into pro league

Hunter Kenway caught his first fish on his first cast as a young boy and he’s been hooked on fishing ever since. Soon he will be fishing with the pros in the National Professional Fishing League and his next big tournament is set for March 27 at Lake Oconee in the Phoenix boats Bass Fishing League. He is a 2016 graduate of Pike County High School where he won four high school tournaments and earned a tenth place finish in the High School State Championship.
“I started fishing when I was 4 years old when my grandfather took me out to a pond here in Pike. I caught my first fish on my first cast. It was a four pound large mouth bass,” said Hunter. “Fishing has really kept me out of trouble and changed my life in so many ways. A lot of kids could benefit from learning to fish or being a part of a team sport. Fishing is more of a mental sport so it helps them learn to think out a plan and put together patterns before making decisions. The best thing about it is it gets them into the outdoors. I’m super passionate and hard working at tournament fishing and I’ll always be proud of where I come from and humbled by the opportunities offered by my family and all my lord and savior Jesus Christ has done for me.”
Hunter travels almost every weekend to a different lake to fish in a tournament or continue to develop his skills on the water. Until he joins the professional fishing circuit, he is continuing to work locally with family. He started competing in fishing tournaments when he was young and when he was 16 years old, he got his first boat - an aluminum boat. He started competing at 10 years old and joined the Pike County High School Bass Club where he did very well.
Now he fishes from a Skeeter FX 20 and competes on different lakes across the U.S. He’s been in six major tournaments so far. He has sponsors and is looking for future sponsors also.
He is the son of Jeremy Kenway and the grandson Rocky Kenway of Zebulon.
“I always looked up to my grandfather and he helped me get into fishing and get to where I am today,” said Hunter, noting that Kevin Vandam, a Hall of Fame angler, also inspired him to get into the fishing world.