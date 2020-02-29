Literary champs for third consecutive year

Pike County High School students defended their Region Literary title, earning first place for the third consecutive year as the Georgia High School Association Region AAA Literary Champs on Feb. 12.
“Pike placed first again with our high schoolers at region literary, where we won first or second in every category. All three drama categories came in first and we couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” said director Lori Bush. “I’m super grateful to Sean Bennett for coaching our drama and extemp contestants, lending his time and expertise to get them ready. We have such talented and well-mannered students!”
First place winners included Riley Deel in Dramatic Interpretation, Anna Edwards in Humorous Interpretation, Rebekah Bush and Winfield Bennett in Duo Interpretation, Elijah Paschal in Boys Solo, William Gray in International Extemporaneous Speaking, Jolie Turner in Rhetorical Essay and Graylen Moon in Argumentative Essay. All first place winners will compete at the state literary competition on March 21 at Houston County High School.
Runners up included Calin Allison in Girls Solo, Madison Yates in Personal Essay and Noah Warren in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking.
RESA Literacy Days for middle grades was held Wednesday, Feb. 12 in Griffin and the drama students performed an arrangement of two poems that Lori Bush combined, called “Invictus for Bad Day: A Poetic Pairing” by Shane Koyczan and William Ernest Henley. The drama students who won first place were all eighth graders and included Elizabeth Anderson, Abby Berry, Caitlyn Bliss, Kaitlyn Hedden, Sara Jones, Macey McElwaney, Morgan Pitts and Jasmine Smitko.
Kimberly Johnson is a middle school literary coach for poetry and ready writing.
High school literary coaches include Laura Douglas, coordinator and essay coach, Sean Bennet, extemporaneous speaking and assistant oral interpretation coach and Lori Bush.
“Amazingly, these students have managed to win these competitions in addition to school work, sports, lessons, regular rehearsals for our spring shows, and for some, college classes and part time jobs,” said Lori Bush. “I’m always impressed with their work ethic and determination. They strive to do what they love, and to do it right. They represented Pike County with quality performances and great sportsmanship as well. I know I speak for the rest of the coaching team when I say we couldn’t be prouder of them!”
See some of the Literary Champs in action as high school students will perform Legally Blonde The Musical on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Pike Auditorium.