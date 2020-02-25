/Unitedbank
Pirates football players included a record number of Scholar Athletes last season and they were honored along with others at the team’s annual banquet. Pictured are (front row l-r) Arvy Williams, Gage Coley, Chase Russell-Howland, Dillon Karr, Pirates head coach Brad Webber, Walker Webber, Gabe Ramsey, Dawson Hubbard (second row l-r) Jamir Reid, Austin Bennett, Logan Sage, Chance Brown (third row l-r) Cole Woerner, Harland Smith Jr., Ben Armistead, Tristan Besse (back row l-r) Mason Gilham, Denton Durden, Cameron Cooper, Tyler Hayes, Blake Lowe and Dillon Stanley.

Pirates honored at annual football banquet

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
Pirates football players were honored recently for their efforts during the 2019 season and many earned All Region Awards, including linebacker John Lovett, #35, who made the First Team All Region 4AAA. Among other honors, the Dylan Strong Award was presented.

