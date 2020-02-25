Pirates football players included a record number of Scholar Athletes last season and they were honored along with others at the team’s annual banquet. Pictured are (front row l-r) Arvy Williams, Gage Coley, Chase Russell-Howland, Dillon Karr, Pirates head coach Brad Webber, Walker Webber, Gabe Ramsey, Dawson Hubbard (second row l-r) Jamir Reid, Austin Bennett, Logan Sage, Chance Brown (third row l-r) Cole Woerner, Harland Smith Jr., Ben Armistead, Tristan Besse (back row l-r) Mason Gilham, Denton Durden, Cameron Cooper, Tyler Hayes, Blake Lowe and Dillon Stanley.
Pirates honored at annual football banquet
