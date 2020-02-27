Pike Outfitters was recently packed out for a special event to honor three local archers who competed at the The Vegas Shoot 2020, Indoor World Series 1000 archery event from Feb. 7-9.
Cole Frederick, 17, shot a perfect 300 score all three days of the competition for a championship score of 900, edging out the second place finisher by one point for an out-right win and $2,000 for first place. Out of a field of 3,800 from all over the world, Cole was one of only five who shot a perfect score.
Three brothers who competed at Pike Outfitters excelled at The Vegas Shoot 2020, including (l-r) Caden, Cole and Clayton Frederick. They all compete with Pike County 4-H as well.
Three brothers hit marks at archery competition in Vegas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks