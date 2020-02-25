/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Judicial circuit so sordid, criminals sit on the bench

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, February 25. 2020
EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was written by Bill Torpy and published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and on ajc.com on Feb. 19. Torpy is a highly-respected roving reporter/opinion columnist for the Atlanta newspaper and its online platforms. This is his long view of the happenings within the Griffin Judicial Circuit, which includes our neighbors in Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties, over the years. His views are his - not ours - and received the approval of the AJC editorial board.
What do you think? Is Torpy on target or is he way off base? You may respond via a letter to the editor or by commenting on our website at pikecountygeorgia.com.

By Bill Torpy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ten years ago, I headed south to the Griffin Judicial Circuit to cover a brewing scandal in which two of the district’s four Superior Court judges had to resign suddenly in disgrace.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter