EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was written by Bill Torpy and published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and on ajc.com on Feb. 19. Torpy is a highly-respected roving reporter/opinion columnist for the Atlanta newspaper and its online platforms. This is his long view of the happenings within the Griffin Judicial Circuit, which includes our neighbors in Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties, over the years. His views are his - not ours - and received the approval of the AJC editorial board.
What do you think? Is Torpy on target or is he way off base? You may respond via a letter to the editor or by commenting on our website at pikecountygeorgia.com.
By Bill Torpy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ten years ago, I headed south to the Griffin Judicial Circuit to cover a brewing scandal in which two of the district’s four Superior Court judges had to resign suddenly in disgrace.
Judicial circuit so sordid, criminals sit on the bench
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks