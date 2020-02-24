Gilbert G. Downton

Mr. Gilbert George “Gib” Downton, II, age 72, of Williamson, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Downton was born Indianapolis, Indiana on June 27, 1947. His parents, Gilbert George Downton, I, Eva Jeanne Brooks Smith and sister, Connie D. Trice all precede him in death. Gib was retired from Home Depot, He was the coach for the Griffin Gator’s Dive Team since 1980 and recently the Tara Tarpons, volunteer coach of the year for the State of Georgia in 2018, and was a National certified Judge. Mr. Downton was a former Sunday school teacher for over 50 years and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Downton; children, Liesl and Cary Owen, Dee Debenedittis and Brian Doster, Storey and Chuck Bostwick, George Gilbert “Chip” Downton, III and Tara Allen; grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Debenedittis, Corbin Debenedittis, Megan Webb, Tyler and Kelly Wolfe, Farrah and Teddy Welsh, Chase Bostwick, Sara Brook Bostwick, Noah Downton, Braelin Downton; great grandchildren, Harper Grace Wolfe, Janina Debenedittis, Everly Welsh; step mother, Betty Downton; brothers, Ronnie and Jenny Downton, Robert Smith; his pet companion, Tebow; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Monday at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury. Interment will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Gib Downton by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.