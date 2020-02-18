John William Fain, 88, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Griffin, widower of Annette Smith Fain died February 14, 2020 at Market Street Viera in Melbourne, Fl.
Born in Norcross, GA, he was a son of the late Allen Robert and Bessie Woodruff Fain. Mr. Fain retired from Ford Motor Company after 32 years of service. He formerly owned and operated Fain Towing Company in Griffin. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Zebulon and was also a 60 year member of Griffin Masonic Lodge #413.
Survivors include sons, John Russell Fain and wife Staci of Melbourne, FL, Daniel Eugene Moore of Griffin and Tim Moore and wife Ronna of Zebulon; a daughter, Catherine Cox and husband Don of Zebulon; grandchildren, Caitlin Fain, Nikki Moore, Chris Moore and Cissy Moore; a sister, Sue Thompson; two brothers, Harold Fain and wife Rosemary of Fayetteville and Jimmy Fain and wife Cathy of Molena; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Westwood Gardens with Dr. S. Ed Hoard officiating.
