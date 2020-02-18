Combat Live Laser Tag at Post 197

American Legion Post 197 is now offering Combat Live Laser Tag each Saturday and Sunday at 645 Meansville Street in Zebulon.
Combat Live Laser Tag is a fast-paced and fun activity being offered for residents of Pike and surrounding counties.
“Parents, thrill-seekers, teens, and sports enthusiasts alike will want to experience this new treat for themselves,” said Dennis Tea, Post 197 Adjutant/Service Officer. “Inspired by popular video games such as Halo, Call of Duty and Counter Strike, Combat Live is just like a live computer game. Combat Live games are fast and furious fun. The equipment uses a harmless infrared beam, like your TV remote, that tags sensors worn by players. Since there is no paint or pain, it’s fun for all ages. This style of laser tag is exciting for both the participant and the spectator.”
To book your laser tag experience, call 762-207-8327.