March 21 pageant to raise funds for Pike’s Relay for Life

Pike County Elementary School teacher Chrissoula “Chris” Tyree battled through cancer as a school teacher, returning to the classroom after several months of treatments kept her from her fourth grade students. Now she is planning a local beauty pageant to raise funds for Pike County’s Relay for Life team. The Our Little Miss Prelim / Cancer Awareness Pageant will be held Saturday, March 21 at the Pike Auditorium for any girl of any age.
“This is a perfect pageant for new girls. A simple Sunday dress or long formal dress will work. No fancy walks on stage, just a simple T formation with marked Xs. It’s a pageant to have fun and raise money for a good cause,” she said. “If the girls find that they love it, they will be invited to attend a state pageant in May.”
Tyree survived her battle with survivor and wants to help others through the American Red Cross as they battle the disease - as well as contribute to efforts to find better treatments and possibly a cure.
“I decided to host a pageant to get young girls out in the community to encourage citizens to help promote cancer awareness,” she said. “All contestants will walk away with a gift and memories. Pageants are a great way to help young girls overcome shyness. I hope this pageant helps build awareness. Everyone has been touched by someone who has had cancer. I hope this brings friends and family together to remember a loved one.”
Email ccookiecreations@gmail.com for a pageant application.