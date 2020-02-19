/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Avery Lawler and Pike County Elementary School teacher Chris Tyree pose with their trophies at the Our Little Miss pageant in Baton Rouge, LA. Tyree was crowned the World’s Universal Princess at the pageant and will hold an Our Little Miss Prelim / Cancer Awareness Pageant at the Pike Auditorium on Saturday, March 21 with proceeds going to Pike’s Relay for Life. Tyree battled and beat cancer two years ago, returning to her classroom after going through surgery and chemotherapy to continue teaching her students. Email ccookiecreations@gmail.com for a pageant application.

March 21 pageant to raise funds for Pike’s Relay for Life

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Wednesday, February 19. 2020
Pike County Elementary School teacher Chrissoula “Chris” Tyree battled through cancer as a school teacher, returning to the classroom after several months of treatments kept her from her fourth grade students. Now she is planning a local beauty pageant to raise funds for Pike County’s Relay for Life team. The Our Little Miss Prelim / Cancer Awareness Pageant will be held Saturday, March 21 at the Pike Auditorium for any girl of any age.

“This is a perfect pageant for new girls. A simple Sunday dress or long formal dress will work. No fancy walks on stage, just a simple T formation with marked Xs. It’s a pageant to have fun and raise money for a good cause,” she said. “If the girls find that they love it, they will be invited to attend a state pageant in May.” 

Tyree survived her battle with survivor and wants to help others through the American Red Cross as they battle the disease - as well as contribute to efforts to find better treatments and possibly a cure.

“I decided to host a pageant to get young girls out in the community to encourage citizens to help promote cancer awareness,” she said. “All contestants will walk away with a gift and memories. Pageants are a great way to help young girls overcome shyness. I hope this pageant helps build awareness. Everyone has been touched by someone who has had cancer. I hope this brings friends and family together to remember a loved one.”

Email ccookiecreations@gmail.com for a pageant application.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter