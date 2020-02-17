District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker of Upson County was recently named the fifth judge for the Griffin Judicial Circuit, a position created by the passage of House Bill 28 during the 2019 session of the Georgia General Assembly.
Coker was selected for the judgeship by Gov. Brian Kemp and for the first time in the history of the Griffin Judicial Circuit, a woman was selected as the chief prosecuting attorney. Marie G. Broder was Coker’s chief assistant when he served as District Attorney. Coker said he is leaving the position in good hands.
Fifth judge, first woman D.A. announced
