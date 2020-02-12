Charles Pendley, Sr.

Mr. Charles Melvin Pendley, Sr., age 70, of Meansville, passed away February 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta. He was born March 9, 1949, son of the late Melvin Wood Pendley and Sarah Ann Blackerby. He graduated from Pike County High School in 1968. In his early years, Mr. Pendley worked in the battery business. He enjoyed watching TV and being with his grandkids and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Griffin, and his sister, Donna Wilson.
He is survived by his wife: Dee Pendley; children and their spouses: Michele and Kevin Hitchcock of Roswell, Charles and Lori Pendley of Zebulon and Cindy and Josh Parham of Griffin; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Sterling, Reagan and Addison Hitchcock, Charles, Dallas and Cody Pendley, Grace and Paisley Parham; great-grandchildren: Braeleigh, Cayson and Charleigh Pendley; sisters and a brother-in-law: Deborah and Bill Spradlin of Seminole, FL and Susan Pierce of Milledgeville; many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pendley had a bonus mom and dad: Jeanette Pendley of Meansville and Robert Blackerby of Macon; bonus sisters and brothers: Ginger Lewis of Griffin, Joel (Jody) Gill of Williamson, and Elaine and Vance Perkins of Macon.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, February 15, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Delee officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.