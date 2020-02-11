10 wrestlers head to state meet

Pike County High School hosted the sectional wrestling tournament this past weekend. The team hosted the boys AAA sectional A and the girls sectional 6 which was a combined single A and AAA girls tournament. Both tournaments were qualifying event for the state meet which is hosted at the Macon Coliseum this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
“I’d like to thank all of the personnel who helped put on the event of more than 40 schools,” said coach Clay Woerner. “Pike County was represented well from faculty workers and volunteers, National Honor Society volunteers, parents, alumni parents, alumni and others. The best thing that I saw at this tournament were the ‘new’ fans to wrestling. I saw many community members come out in support that I have never seen at a wrestling event.”
As for the wrestling, the team qualified nine boys and one girl for the state. Jessica Bell finished third at 102 for the girls sectional.
Two freshmen, Gage Lee and Luke Woerner, become the first two freshman to qualify for state and they finished sixth and fourth. Sophomore Dawson Guest finished sixth along with Junior Matt Hale who finished fifth. Seniors Mason Gilham and Logan Sage finished third. Brandon Holloway made the finals and finished second. Finally, senior Cole Woerner won the tournament with a 2-1 victory over his Jefferson opponent and junior John Lovett finished first with a win over his Jackson County opponent. John Lovett remains unbeaten on the year with a record of 45-0.