Mr. Ronnie Mitchell
November 14, 1958 – February 4, 2020
Meansville
Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) “Tripp” Mitchell, age 61, of Meansville, passed away February 4, 2020. Ronnie was born in Barnesville, 14 of 16 children born to the late Benjamin Franklin Mitchell and Lorine Elizabeth Boyd Mitchell. He spent his younger years in Rutledge. He worked as a truck driver for Mayfield Dairies for 19 years and was currently working for Dependable Waste in Zebulon. He enjoyed working in his yard. Ronnie was one of the funniest, most outgoing souls to everyone he met. He truly loved all of his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Mitchell, Boyd Mitchell, Ben Mitchell and James Lanier Mitchell, and his sisters, Margaret Mitchell, and Jerry Duke.
He is survived by his wife: Sandy Mitchell; son and daughter-in-law: Dustin and Neely Mitchell; grandchildren: Braydon Mitchell, Allison Mitchell and Teagen John; sisters: Pam Martin, Deborah Johnson, Teresa Godfrey, and Mollie O’Brien; brothers: Kenneth Mitchell, Johnny Mitchell, Robert Earl Mitchell, Riley Mitchell and Rickey Mitchell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Scott and Glenda Huckaby and Brent and Evalina Huckaby; 45 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 12 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Scott Huckaby and Brent Huckaby officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 11-12 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.