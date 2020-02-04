PCMS wrestlers are back to back league champions!

The Pike County Middle School wrestling team dominated the league tournament recently, earning their second consecutive league championship title. The PCMS Pirates outscored their opponents by a score of 348 to only 81 as they battled four different counties. The Pirates beat Henderson 88 to 9, Monroe 104 to 12, Lamar 94 to 18 and Upson 62 to 42.
“We wrestled really well this year. We won the league individual tournament Dec. 7 and had 10 individual champions out of 19 weight classes. We also won the team score aspect of the tournament and we won the league duals tournament Jan. 24,” said PCMS wrestling head coach Chris Washington. “The team worked hard day in and day out. Success wasn’t made over night. We had a lot of first year wrestlers come out this year that helped the team in really big ways. The managers were criti cal in the success of the program. The program would not have run as smoothly as it did without the help of managers Amelia Elkins, McKenzie Memmler and Emma Truitt.”
A total of 18 eighth graders will be moving up to the high school from the middle school team next year.
Athletes on the PCMS wrestling team include Cayden Hinson, Ayden Stanley, Wyatt Varner, Ty Garner, Jeremiah Moore, Jack Higginbotham, Luke Welch, Jordan Thompson, Braelin Griffitts, Zane Bristol, Landen Wood, Jack Hammond, Bryce Sammons, Luke Moon, Ray McClanahan, Hunter Cromer, Braydin Ridgeway, Ian White, Haydyn Littleton, Cameron Sweat, Jackson Terry, Elijah Moore, Trever Young, Jack Barron, Gabriel Strickland, Ty Brown, PJ Justice, Austin Besse, Trenton Young, Philip Smith, Bradley Presley, Couper Dobson, Prayvin Rees and Andrew Hood.
The team is coached by head coach Chris Washington and assistant coach Drew Rogers.
The team is managed by Amelia Elkins, McKenzie Memmler and Emma Truitt.