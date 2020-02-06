Making moves in Meansville

Citizens in the city of Meansville are trying to attract the eye of HGTV for their hometown renovation series and recently took photos and videos around town to submit to the television station. The application deadline is Feb. 7.
Meansville city council member Brittany Miller brought citizens together who are interested in having HGTV spruce up downtown and beyond the city limits.
“We had lots of residents show up and show their support! We made signs and did a mini photo session, along with residential videos about their property, memories and future plans for the area, and taped our application video,” she said. “Major League Baseball pitcher Hunter Strickland even came to show his support! We are hoping to have the old bank renovated into a small cafe. The plans for the other buildings will include a small general store/service station with a bakery and boutique managed by local residents and stocked with local crafts and baked goods. We want to preserve the old pottery house downtown as a historic site for folk art. The children’s home was included with the submission in hopes that the series could help renovate their church and facilities as well.”
If the city of Meansville is not selected for HGTV’s hometown renovation series, Miller plans to use the material to apply for grants to help the city.
“Preservation of our hometown is imperative to our local history,” she said. “Seeing so many residents unify in the plans for reconstruction of our hometown was inspiring and emotional for us all! I feel confident we can help our residents and town meet their full potential once more for the future generations to treasure.”