Pike man among GSP troopers fired

A Pike County man was among an entire class of Georgia State Patrol troopers that was fired Jan. 29 after an investigation into accusations that the graduates cheated on an online exam.
Before the investigation was completed, the newly graduated troopers were assigned to several posts throughout the state. Adam Salter of Pike County was assigned to GSP Post 26 in Thomaston.
DPS Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough told reporters at a press conference that the now-fired troopers have written 133 speeding tickets since they graduated in August.
The 2019 training academy members reportedly cheated on the radar gun test. All 33 cadets were found to have violated the code of conduct form that they signed at the beginning of the course to maintain academic integrity.
Investigators started looking into allegations that everyone in the 106th Trooper School cheated on the Speed Detection Operator Exam; that a cadet at the time had helped other cadets with their online exams; that three cadets at the time had assisted another cadet with passing his exam; and that a training instructor had printed a written makeup exam and permitted two cadets who had failed the exam to return to their dorm rooms with the make up exam and turn it in the next day.
The first allegation — that everyone had cheated on the exam — was made on Oct. 8. An investigation was opened a week later and two members of the 106th Trooper School “corroborated the allegation initially made,” DPS reported.
“Investigators found the cadets utilized written or typed notes, received direct assistance from another cadet (test answers), utilized test questions and answers posted by a cadet on the GroupMe online application, and queried an internet search engine for test questions and answers,” the department said.