Swing for the fences and help a local family with medical expenses at the Dingers for Dee Homerun Derby Saturday, March 28 with festivities planned throughout the day. MLB pitcher and World Series winner Hunter Strickland will sign baseballs and softballs for local athletes to purchase at the event. All proceeds from the home run derby will go directly to the Dee Parrott who is battling cancer.
T-shirts can be ordered at ashleyrpelham.wixsite.com/deeparrottfundraiser
or the day of the event.
“The Parrott family is special and they mean so much to the Pike County community. Greg is an amazing man who is incredibly involved with local sports and athletes. He hardly ever misses a Pike County High School football or baseball game. His son helped lead the Pirates to the AAA state championship and won. But Mrs. beautiful Dee. Where do you even begin with her? She is truly an angel here on earth. Her inner beauty radiates out and she can make anyone smile without any effort. That’s just who she is. She’s naturally kind and caring,” said event organizer Amber Shoemake. “Many people probably saw her gorgeous face when coming into the dentist office in Zebulon. Pike County is wonderful at coming together and supporting those in need. When someone is down, Pike finds a way to help and lift them. There’s no family more kind and deserving of help and support than the Parrotts. They give so much and now it’s time for us to give back to them.”
The home run derby is open to baseball and softball players of all ages (including a men’s softball division) but only 15 slots are available per age group due to time constraints. The cost is $20 for two minutes at bat and all first and second place winners earn a prize. Registration forms as well as a volunteer form are available at the elementary, middle and high school front office.
Festivities will include food vendors, inflatables and activities for kids and booths featuring arts and crafts, jewelry and more.
“The Parrotts are family to everyone they meet and family helps family. I just know Dee will beat this. She’s a tough woman with an amazing family. Dingers for Dee is just a small way that we as a community can show Dee and her family how much they mean to us and how much they are loved,” said Shoemake. “When faced with life’s trials and storms, there’s nothing more comforting than knowing you have the Lord in your side and so many people who are there to show support and help you through the storm. I’m so excited about this event and I’m praying for an amazing turnout and that we can all make this event a huge blessing for the Parrotts!”
Dee and her husband Greg Parrott have been active in the community for decades and their son Blake Parrott teaches at the middle school and recently earned the honor of AAA Assistant Coach of the Year for his role in leading the Pirates baseball team to a state championship.
For more information, contact Amber Shoemake at 678-544-4095 or LelandShoemakeFoundation@gmail.com or Rachel McDaniel at 912-531-2702 or Rachel.Rebecca.McDaniel@gmail.com.