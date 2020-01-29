Mr. Wyatt Larkin Nixon, age 88, of Griffin GA, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Nixon was born October 24, 1931, in Upson County to the late Jim Nixon and Louise Peaden Nixon. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with 20 years of service. He served in Korea and Vietnam, and was a member of Masonic Lodge #118.
He is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Betty Stribling Nixon; and wife, Lanelle Reeves; daughter, Sabrina Nixon; 5 brothers; and 1 sister. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Tim Korman of Molena; son, Jim W. Nixon of Molena; several sisters-in-law; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Nixon will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:30 PM at Neal Baptist Church Cemetery, Concord GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681