Mrs. Faye Carson Hadley, age 83, of Griffin, formerly of Thomaston, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at the residence of her daughter in Griffin.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hadley will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at 1:00 PM, at East Thomaston Baptist Church, Thomaston, with Rev. Joey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Pine Mountain. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, January 28, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hadley was born in Oconee County, GA, on January 11, 1937, to William Francis Carson and Jessie Mae Phillips Carson. At a very young age, she and her family moved to Thomaston where she lived until she married the love of her life, T.P. Hadley, on January 29, 1956. They were married for 63 years until he passed away last February.
Mrs. Hadley was a very devoted and loving minister's wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, always putting the Lord first and then her family.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Hadley was preceded in death by her husband, T.P. Hadley; a son, William Leighton Hadley; and a brother, John R. (Johnny) Carson of Thomaston.
Survivors include a daughter, Melinda (Jim) Fowler of Griffin; a son, Michael (Katrina) Hadley of Leesburg; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Tom) Partin; Ashley (Powell) Turner; Breanna (Drew) Naramore; Greg (Julie) Hadley, Laura (Taylor) Wars, Kayla Hadley and Sarah Hadley; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Grace Hospice Foundation, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, GA 30253, or Thomaston Gideons, P.O. Box 1054, Thomaston, GA 30286.
