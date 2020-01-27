Jeep stolen from Ashley Glen found

A vehicle that was stolen from a local subdivision was found abandoned in Dekalb County Jan. 22, the day after it was reported stolen.
Surveillance video showed a group of suspects driving through Ashley Glen subdivision in Williamson in the middle of the night and then walking up to and unlocking a white Jeep Cherokee. Within minutes, the vehicle was driven out of the subdivision and the next day, Pike County Sheriff’s investigators shared the video asking for help identifying the suspects.
PCSO investigator Maj. David Neal says there have been a number of vehicle break-ins and stolen cars across Pike and surrounding counties.
“The Pike County Sheriff’s Office strongly advises citizens in the entire county against leaving items of value accessible in your vehicle whether it is in your driveway or place of employment,” he said.
Those who have any information about local vehicle thefts can call 770-567-8431 and speak to an investigator anonymously.