Ronald DeWolf Miller

Mr. Ronald “Ron” (Red) DeWolf Miller, age 90, of Williamson, passed away January 24, 2020. Ron was born in Atlanta, grew up in the historic Adair Park Community, and was a former member of Park Street United Methodist Church. He was the son of the late Walter T. Miller and the late Nell Bright Miller. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. Ron was active in American Legion Post #258 in Jonesboro, and American Legion of Georgia, where he was District Commander. He served as Chef De Gare of the Fulton County Voiture #217 40&8th military veterans organization. Ron worked as a truck driver for Roadway Express for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed building things and was a “pack rat.”
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Jane (Gabby) Miller; daughters and sons-in-law: Cynthia and David Jones of Williamson and Claire and Dale Rainbolt of Hampton; he was PawPaw to five grandchildren: Tony Jones (Jamie), Daniel Jones (Andrea), Crystal Williams (Terry), Chris Jenkins, and Stephanie Westover (Kevin); and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 11:00 a.m., at the American Legion Post #258, 1480 American Legion Way, Jonesboro.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.